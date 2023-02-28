Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Suffered The Jungle's Wrath While Filming S3's Finale

The "Outer Banks" Season 3 finale is a high-octane, emotional affair. For Chase Stokes, who plays Looper readers' favorite "Outer Banks" character, filming the final episode meant contending with the jungle itself. "This show takes a lot of effort," the actor said in an appearance on "The Tonight Show." "Physical effort, exertion. We shot in Barbados this year, and we were in the jungle for an extended period of time. There was one day in particular where the universe just decided to not work in my favor."

After filming a particularly exhausting stunt, Stokes leaned against a tree to take a breather. "The next thing you know, my arm is on fire. I'm like, 'What is going on?' One of our Bajan crew members looks at me and he says, 'That's poison tree sap, and it's all over your arm.'" Stokes was able to alleviate the burning sensation with an ointment cocktail before the jungle delivered its next blow. "I'm talking to my director," Stokes continued, "and I feel something hit me in the back of the head." The offending projectile was a bird. "So I got attacked by a bird after the poison tree sap," recalled the exasperated actor. "I'm just trying to make a TV show."

Things seemed to be looking up when some rain arrived to cut through the jungle's oppressive humidity. Unfortunately, Stokes wasn't so lucky. "I look up, and immediately [a crewmember] says, 'Nope, not rain, that's monkeys peeing.' And a monkey literally pees directly in my eyeball."

The "Outer Banks" finale sets up the series for a Season 4 return. If Stokes is lucky, it won't take place in the jungle.