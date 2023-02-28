Brendan Fraser Loved The Mummy 3 Despite Its Controversy

Speaking on the A24 podcast with Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser looked back on "The Mummy" threequel with nothing but good things to say about the experience, even with its issues. "I think the third 'Mummy' movie was great for all kinds of reasons because you have a job, and it's exciting, and it was its own movie, part of a franchise," Fraser recalled. "I know it was a little controversial because there was a different director, and the casting was a little bit different," referring to Maria Bello stepping in as Fraser's on-screen wife instead of Rachel Weisz.

Regardless, Fraser still expressed immense thanks for the rare career opportunity. "[F}or me to work on a film with Chinese crew and Chinese production values and everything was a dream come true. I loved it." With such fond memories, it's a wonder Fraser never returned to the series. After not even Tom Cruise could manage the movie monster franchise with the more contemporary take circa 2017's "The Mummy," Fraser's prior work with the character looks better and better. When asked about it in January, he replied, "Absolutely! Just gotta say I know how hard it is to make that movie. I tried to do it three times, and the essential ingredient is fun," Fraser explained. "You gotta remember to have fun. So if there's a fun way to approach it again, I'm all in."