The 2023 Oscars Best Actor Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

The 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and as expected, there are snubs, surprises, and the usual suspects. While there are plenty of names we've seen pop up before on Academy night, such as Steven Spielberg garnering another best director nomination, there are plenty of new faces as well, especially when it comes to the best actor race.

The five nominees in that category include Austin Butler for "Elvis," Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin," Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," Paul Mescal for "Aftersun," and Bill Nighy for "Living." All five actors are first-time nominees, meaning someone will take home the trophy for their first Oscar outing. And honestly, one could easily make an argument that all five deserve to be there. It genuinely feels like the best actor race collected the best male performances of the last year and put them up against one another.

But who's going to win? A couple of the picks should just be happy to be nominated because, truly, this race comes down to two excellent performances. It's just a matter of who the Academy wants to recognize.