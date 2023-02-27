1923's Brandon Sklenar Was Haunted By A Ghost On The Queen Mary

The Season 1 finale of "1923" put Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) in a fairly dark and unsure place, and this is after the couple survived attacks by both lions and sharks during their journey back to the Dutton family ranch in Montana.

After Spencer and Alexandra run into Alexandra's former flame, Arthur (Rafe Soule) on a ship, Spencer finds himself challenged to a duel. Despite giving Arthur every opportunity to walk away, Spencer is attacked and he throws Arthur overboard. Spencer quickly learns the world of the high class he's found himself in is not forgiving, especially when they're wrong. There's still a lot of ground for "1923" to cover and since there are only going to be two seasons, the final season is shaping up to be a proper epic Western from creator Taylor Sheridan.

One of the best aspects of the episode, titled "Nothing Left to Lose," was the ship itself. Spencer and Alexandra's story was filmed on the Queen Mary, a ship rumored to be haunted which was turned into a hotel in Long Beach, California, according to Travel and Leisure.

While discussing the finale of "1923," Sklenar claimed the crew may have walked away with proof of ghosts.