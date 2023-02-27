The X-Men & Avengers Enter The Spider-Verse In New Marvel Character Variants

Marvel's mutants are also getting the Spider-Verse variant treatment, as a handful of X-Men get new art transforming them into spider-heroes. In a cover for "Rogue & Gambit #3" by Ema Lupacchino, the titular heroes swing across the city as their usual looks get webbed-up, including new masks similar to Spider-Man's — of course, with their respective beautiful iconic hairdos flowing in the wind.

Colossus' Spider-Verse variant, on the other hand, is incredibly dark, as the Bjorn Barends cover for "X-Force #40" gives Piotr Rasputin a frightening new appearance. In the photo-realistic image, Colossus has robotic arms, using extended metal wired webbing to trap those standing in his way. The redesign makes the X-Men hero feel like a Terminator from the post-apocalypse. Colossus definitely has the most intimidating redesign of any X-Men character.

And then, we have the magnificence of Storm:

In one of the more breathtaking Spider-Verse variant covers from Marvel Comics, Storm transforms into a web-slinger, while losing none of weather goddess cool. In the "X-Men Red #11" cover from Luciano Vecchio, Storm gets a black and yellow costume, highlighted with a celestial-styled mask with bright yellow eyes. Ororo Munroe's web and lightning combination powers are perfect for the Spider-Verse variant, who may have the best redesign of any of the Avengers, X-Men, or other heroes combined. And with that in mind, it's worth noting that it's not outside the realm of possibility that some of the Spider-Verse variants will jump from the cover to inside the pages of Marvel Comics, as variants who began solely as cover characters have done so in the past — most famously, the fourth-wall breaking hero Gwenpool, a seemingly terrible idea that turned into an awesome comic.