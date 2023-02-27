AFC Richmond Has A New Captain In The Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer

Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is set to arrive next month, and Brett Goldstein has teased the final outing for the titular soccer coach and his players at AFC Richmond. As is the case with most final seasons of beloved TV shows, it's probably going to be an emotional affair that culminates with some teary-eyed goodbyes. At the same time, the trailer has also teased some new beginnings for some characters.

The end of Season 2 saw Nate (Nick Mohammed) accept the manager's position at West Ham United, fully cementing one of the most infuriatingly brilliant heel turns in the history of television. Nate ain't so great in the Season 3 trailer, but he might finally get the limelight and recognition that he's always desired.

On a more positive note, however, a well-deserving member of the AFC Richmond squad might have inherited the captain's armband from Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni), who took over after Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) hung up his boots — but will he lead this ragtag group of upstarts to glory?