Keri Russell Names The Next Film Genre She'd Like To Tackle (With Hopes To Star Alongside Kevin Costner) - Exclusive

Discussing potential future projects with Looper, we asked Keri Russell whether she'd be interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the new DC Universe at some point. Instead, Russell noted her interest in the Western genre, which has maintained a high profile thanks to the efforts of Oscar-winning "Dances with Wolves" director and producer Kevin Costner.

Of course, the actor-filmmaker's turn in the 1990 best picture Oscar winner isn't the only time Costner has been featured in a Western on the big screen. He also put on his cowboy boots for director Lawrence Kasdan's 1985 hit "Silverado" and returned to the Wild West in such films as "Wyatt Earp" in 1994, "Open Range" in 2003, and the mini-series "Hatfields & McCoys" in 2012. Costner's current smash neo-Western series "Yellowstone" has even spurred a return to the classic Western genre with the recent hit streaming series "1883" and "1923," which examines the family roots of Costner's character, John Dutton III.

Russell said her desire to star in a Western with Costner dates back to a 2005 drama the actors did together called "The Upside of Anger." However, Russell recalled, Costner warned her that the opportunities for female actors — at least at the time — were woefully inadequate.

"I would always say to him, 'I want to be in a Western.' He's like, 'You don't want to be in a Western. The parts for girls — you're either in a whorehouse or you get raped or something,'" Russell told Looper. "I was like, "There's other parts!' He's like, 'I know, but not right now.' So I would love to do a Western with him. That's what I would love to do."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).