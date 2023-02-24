Cocaine Bear's Keri Russell Has No Doubts About The Next Star Wars Role She'd Like To Play - Exclusive

Given that her breakthrough role came in 1998 in the title role of the co-creators J.J. Abrams' and Matt Reeves' romantic drama series "Felicity," it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Keri Russell has reunited with both writer-directors in various projects over the years. Perhaps what's most interesting, though, is that the roles she has played for Abrams and Reeves are decidedly different than that of Felicity Porter on "Felicity" for four seasons on The WB from 1998 to 2002.

In 2006, Russell appeared in a small but pivotal turn as doomed IMF Agent Lindsey Farris opposite Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible III," which was directed by Abrams; she teamed with Reeves as Ellie, one of the human survivor leads opposite Gary Oldman's Dreyfus and Jason Clarke's Malcolm in Reeves' 2014 "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" sequel "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes." But that wasn't it for Russell's "Felicity" storytelling colleagues — Abrams asked her to join him for the third film in "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," which fulfilled a fantasy of hers to take a trip to "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."

In an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss her work on director Elizabeth Banks' new horror-comedy, "Cocaine Bear," Russell said she'd be willing to revisit the "Star Wars" universe should the opportunity present itself.