How Ellie Gets Bitten In The Last Of Us Show (& How It Differs From The Game)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 7.

As "The Last of Us" heads into its final stretch, Episode 7 gives us an emotional look at Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) life before meeting Joel (Pedro Pascal). The episode functions as an extended flashback that follows the "Left Behind" DLC from the acclaimed video game, which also gives the episode its title.

The episode takes us back to several weeks before Ellie's first encounter with Joel, as she reunites with Riley (guest star Reid Storm), her best friend, for a night out at an abandoned mall. Though the night starts full of promise, with the two getting drunk, discovering the magic of escalators, and getting fatalities in "Mortal Kombat II," it is fated to end in tragedy. After sharing a kiss and convincing Riley not to leave the Boston Quarantine Zone behind, the two dance to music from Ellie's vintage Walkman in an old costume store. There, they are attacked by an Infected, who bites them both.

However, while the episode is mostly faithful to the video game material it draws from, that fateful Infected fight is notably different in one important way.