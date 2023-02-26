The Last Of Us Reveals The Truth Behind Ellie's Love Of Mortal Kombat

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 7.

With "The Last of Us" heading into its home stretch, Episode 7, "Left Behind," gave us our best look yet at Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) life before meeting Joel (Pedro Pascal). Until this point, we've followed the pair as they survive in the ruins of the postapocalyptic world and try to get Ellie to a group of freedom fighters who can use her to make a cure for the cordyceps infection. But this week, we get a look at one of Ellie's oldest friendships.

In an extended flashback, Ellie reunites with her best friend, Riley (Storm Reid), for a night out at an abandoned local mall. The two discover the wonders of booze, elevators, and merry-go-rounds before hitting the video game arcade. But as the two girls go for fatalities while playing "Mortal Kombat II," it becomes clear that Ellie might have told a peculiar half-truth to Joel during their travels. Yet, by the end of the episode, the purpose behind her hesitance to open up becomes all too clear.