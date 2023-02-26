What Does FEDRA Stand For In The Last Of Us?

Many fans of the HBO Max series "The Last of Us" have undoubtedly heard of FEDRA: the governing military force regulating what's left of civilization, and a ruthless group that strikes fear into those that cross their path. Viewers who might not be familiar with the source material may be wondering what it actually stands for.

It's no secret that many video game adaptations fail to gain traction with fans. But "The Last of Us" has seemed to defy expectations and put out a hit with both fans and critics garnering stellar scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The show kicked things off with a remarkable viewership number, and critics highly praised the program, noting "'The Last of Us' is binge-worthy TV that ranks among the all-time greatest video game adaptations." Since then, home audiences have watched Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) survive an onslaught of terrors. While they've gone up against several challenges, the many types of infected and real-life cordyceps aren't the only threats the pair needs to worry about. The array of human threats is surprisingly alarming on its own, but out of all of the groups that fall under the category, FEDRA has proven to be one of the worst on more than one occasion. Viewers have seen firsthand what the individuals under FEDRA are capable of, and many may be curious to learn what words make up the chilling acronym.