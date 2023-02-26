Modern Family Fans Think The Show Could Have Used More Of Sal And Lily

Usually, for a sitcom to be successful, several factors must be in place that raise the quality of the series above the competition. For a show like ABC's "Modern Family," the different relationships between characters were one of the show's strengths. In addition to the individual family interactions were all the minor friendships and romantic encounters. Some of these relationships came as clashes, including one that fans wanted more of.

One of the unique relationships viewers zeroed in on had a surprisingly large gap in age — but not in attitude. In Season 1, Episode 8 ("Great Expectations"), fans are introduced to Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell's (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) old friend, Sal (Elizabeth Banks). Sal was the party girl the guys used to hang out with until they expanded their family by adopting little Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons). Wanting a night off from parenting, the guys hit the town with good ol' Sal to recapture the fun days.

However, it's soon apparent that Sal has not taken Cam and Mitch's change in lifestyle too well. As drinks are consumed, her jealousy over Lily is awkwardly laid on the table. As hilarious as this revelation was, the real comedy of Sal's irritation over Lily comes from the interaction between the two characters in later episodes. And according to some fans, the number of times that happened fell short of what they had hoped for.