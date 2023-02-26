Why Alice Chow From 1923 Looks So Familiar

With the finale of Season 1 of "1923" in the books, it can be argued that while the franchise feels like a collection of series and stories about survival in the West, it can also be said it is about legacy. The flagship story of "Yellowstone" centers on the Dutton family as it grapples with adversaries who want to infringe upon, change, or steal their ranch from them. "1883" follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) as he drags his family across a dangerous landscape to settle and establish the Dutton Ranch. Finally, "1923" focuses on James' older brother as he stands firm against drought, the Great Depression, and prohibition.

All three series focus on the family and leaving something behind for their children to grow, but it doesn't always stop with the Duttons. And in "1923," we see the burgeoning legacy of another character, Zane Davis, played by Brian Geraghty. He serves as the ranch foreman (much like "Yellowstone's" Rip, played by Cole Hauser) and is fiercely loyal to growing the ranch. Unlike Rip, he has a family of his own.

In a short scene, we see Zane return home, where he's met by his son. The scene then cuts to a dinner, where a boy and a girl ask questions about a new radio tower being built. Zane is not the man to answer these intellectual questions, so he defers to his wife. If you think you have seen the wife before, she has been around on television for a long time. Here is where you may have seen her.