Who Plays Lindy In 1923?

Out of all the shows from Taylor Sheridan, the western drama "1923" has had some of the highest critical reception, even surpassing "Yellowstone" itself for some. But that really shouldn't be that surprising, considering the absolute star power of the cast of familiar faces, like icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. According to Deadline, its debut exceeded expectations being the most watched Paramount+ premiere as well as being the number one linear cable kick-off.

All of that success led to a thrilling conclusion for its first season, where a number of impactful endeavors took place that will inevitably change things up for the next outing in a drastic way. There was no shortage of jaw-dropping moments during "Nothing Left to Lose," the eventful final episode of "1923." But out of everything that went down, the scenes involving Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and his unsettling treatment of two female escorts stood out — and not in a good way. The demeaning and violent ordeal was probably harder to act out than it was for most people to watch. Bringing the darker moments to life onscreen is no easy task, and some fans may be interested to know more about the actor who plays one of the prostitutes, Lindy.