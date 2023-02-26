Why Donald Whitfield From 1923 Looks So Familiar

By now, Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" is among the most successful western franchises of all time. While "Gunsmoke" and "Deadwood" were more traditional westerns taking place in the actual Old West, "Yellowstone" is notable for bringing the tropes and feel of a classic western to the contemporary world, as the Dutton family goes toe-to-toe with massive forces to defend their home in Montana.

Following the show's success, though, its spin-offs have gone back to the time periods you would more traditionally associate westerns with. First came "1883," which sees James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his wife Margaret (Faith Hill) as they journey out west to settle for the first time on the Dutton Ranch. The series also starred western veteran Sam Elliot ("Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid"). The second series, "1923," follows James' older brother, Jacob (Harrison Ford), and his wife, Cara (Helen Mirren), as they face all the hardships of early 1900s America. They deal with drought, Prohibition, and of course, the Great Depression.

While those are all devastating conflicts for any rancher to deal with, they also have human adversaries they must deal with on a regular basis. The first is a Scottish sheepherder named Banner Creighton, played by the immensely talented Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones"). The second is a business tycoon who is used to getting his way — and gets ruthless when he doesn't. If you have been watching the series and wondering where you saw him before, he is one of the most underrated and understated performers of the last few decades.