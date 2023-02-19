Ant-Man 3 Wasted William Jackson Harper (But Fans Think The MCU Can Fix This)

As the first film in Phase 5, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is setting up the next major conflict in the MCU. Marvel movies are known for having notable actors on the call sheet, so William Jackson Harper's presence in the latest "Ant-Man" installment wasn't that surprising. However, fans couldn't help but scratch their heads when it came to his character. Harper demonstrated his impressive range of acting skills portraying Chidi on "The Good Place," a role that required him to be constantly oscillating between heartbreak and humor. Quaz, on the other hand, is pretty one-dimensional. In a Reddit thread discussing the film, user u/flamagramma put it bluntly: "Why the hell was this the role they chose for William Jackson Harper?"

Many viewers think Harper's comedic talents were underused in the movie. "SUCH a waste- he could have done such amazing work with MCU one liners if given a hero role," wrote Reddit user u/TalentedHostility. Other fans thought Quaz was simply a forgettable character. "Really frustrated he was given this role and I didn't even remember his name here," Reddit user u/asian_hans.

Overall, it was a pretty underwhelming cameo considering that some fans had hoped Harper would be playing Reed Richards in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film. "They wanted to throw a bone for all the people who wanted him to be Reed," said Reddit user u/impossibilia. Then again, u/rookiebatman pointed out that Gemma Chan played a bit part in "Captain Marvel" before becoming the star of "Eternals," so never say never — especially with the shenanigans of the multiverse. At the very least, fans hope Quaz will be back in future MCU projects, providing Harper the opportunity to give the character more depth.