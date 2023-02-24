How MODOK's New Origin Story Allowed Marvel To Adapt The Character For The Big Screen, According To Peyton Reed - Exclusive

In our interview, Peyton Reed first explained that MODOK's MCU introduction was a long time coming. "MODOK has been waiting in the wings for some time in the MCU," he noted, but in prior Marvel films, "No one's quite figured out the right context." Reed worked on the character's origin story, "thinking one day about how that would make sense," he said, "and remembering the moment in the first 'Ant-Man' when Yellowjacket is vanquished, and what happens to him there — and it started to make sense."

Transforming Darren Cross/Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) into MODOK proved useful, as it "provided [an] organic way for [Kang] to have information about the Pyms and the Langs and the Van Dynes." And when Reed brought the idea of returning as Darren Cross to Stoll, he was immediately on board.

"I remember in the first movie when we killed off Yellowjacket," Reed recalled. When Stoll learned of his character's convincing death in "Ant-Man," "He was like, 'Oh man, I'm out. One and done,'" believing his MCU time was over, Reed said. Running the idea of Yellowjacket becoming MODOK by him produced a much different response. "The thing you may not know about Corey Stoll [is] he's a full-on comic book nerd," Reed explained. "When I mentioned MODOK, he lost it and started giggling."

Stoll was certainly surprised, asking the director "Is this real? Are you pranking me? Can this happen?" When Reed explained that no, the invite to return was not a prank, "He was all in." One simple change in the character's origin story met a host of MCU needs, and the rest is history.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is available in theaters.