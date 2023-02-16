Quantumania Director Peyton Reed On How Kang Opens Up Many Potential MCU Pathways - Exclusive Interview

I'm a huge fan of Kang. He's probably my favorite Marvel comic book villain, and I'm excited to talk Kang with you.

I love it. I grew up reading Marvel. I've loved Kang for many, many, many years, and it was one of the great joys of doing this movie that we got to bring Kang into the MCU. Casting Jonathan Majors was maybe the best decision I've ever made in one of these movies. He is such an exciting actor, and we had numerous conversations early on — through Zoom and in person, all along before we shot the movie — about who this character is and who he's going to be in the MCU. And Jonathan brings it. He's a scary guy in this movie.

We also discover that Janet's been hiding a lot about her past in the Quantum Realm for some time, and it isn't until it's life or death that she finally opens up. What was it about Kang and her experiences there that scared her so much?



The "Ant-Man" movies have always been about family at their core, and we really like the idea, in this movie, to expand that, to talk about the secrets that family members keep from each other. At the beginning of the movie, they're keeping secrets from Scott. Janet has not told the family about her time in the Quantum Realm, and Hope and Hank haven't told Scott about what's been going on with Cassie in the basement. Cassie hasn't told Scott about being in jail an additional time. Janet has the biggest secret of all; she's not been willing to talk with Hope.

[When] they rescued her in the last movie, Hope had this expectation "I'm going to get to know mom again." Well, what if mom throws up a wall and isn't willing to talk about her time down there? Maybe she has a little bit of PTSD.

We find out throughout the course of this story that there's a lot she didn't talk about, and chief among them is Kang the Conqueror, her time with him. They met before, and it didn't end up working out very well for either of them. And as much as she's tried to put the past behind her, the past catches up with you. Now she's forced to confront her past and the choices she made, and her family has [been] pulled into it. That struck us as fertile ground for this story and a really organic way to bring Kang into the MCU.