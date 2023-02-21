Ant-Man 3 Director Peyton Reed Details How Kang's Unique Attributes Open The MCU Up To Wildly New Story Terrain - Exclusive

"What makes him unique in the pantheon of Marvel villains, and certainly from Thanos, is that there are Kang Variants," Peyton Reed said. "He's at war with our heroes, but he's also at war with himself." Beyond He Who Remains from "Loki" and Kang the Conqueror from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Reed noted there's a "Council of Kangs." This includes Rama-Tut, Immortus, the Scarlet Centurion, and various others. "It's an exciting thing that we haven't seen played out in the MCU," Reed said.

As a consequence of these complex dynamics, there is bound to be intrigue in-universe and amongst fans. This also means so much can be explored, like the power structure among Kangs, as Reed noted.

"You could be in for something that's almost like a mafia/godfather-style thing, where they each have their lanes that they're in," Reed said. "You stay in your lane, but if you go in this other lane, something bad might happen." Reed found these prospects worth exploring in future Marvel entries. "I love the idea that they could all have different ideas about what the Multiverse [is] or how it should be run, so I do think that there's a lot in store for Marvel fans [in terms of] what this could mean for the larger universe."

The MCU heroes, as Reed pointed out, are just starting to discover the Multiverse, as seen with Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. This raises the question whether or not Kang threatens this power structure. It also means there is room for even more drama to come in the MCU.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is now in theaters.