Jason Alexander Weighs In On Fans' Comments Suggesting Jerry Seinfeld Can't Act

Like Bob Dylan's singing voice or Shaquille O'Neal's free throws, Jerry Seinfeld's acting ability on the classic sitcom that bears his name is one of those things that can be subject to heated debate among fans. Is he a stand-up comic out of his depth among trained actors, or is his relative nonchalance on screen actually perfect for his character and for "Seinfeld" as a whole? Or, quite possibly, both?

Now, none other than Seinfeld's co-star Jason Alexander is weighing in on the notion that Seinfeld "can't act," and his insights are pretty interesting. He characterized "Seinfeld" as a true collaborative effort between its four stars, and says they all helped each other grow as actors and comedians. And that if Seinfeld learned anything about acting from Alexander, it's balanced out by what Seinfeld taught Alexander about comedy. He also disputes the characterization of Seinfeld as lacking acting ability, saying he saw Seinfeld's screen acting improve early on in the course of the show.