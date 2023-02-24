Succession Creator Jesse Armstrong Teases The Possibility Of In-Universe Spin-Offs

The central family drama surrounding the Roy family in "Succession" was probably never meant to run forever. Every story has an ending, and at times, it's perhaps better to conclude things suddenly instead of running the risk of wearing out your welcome. In his New Yorker interview, series creator Jesse Armstrong indicated that he and his writing team feel it's time to conclude things on "Succession." However, when it comes to the idea of a "Succession" spin-off, Armstrong noted that he's open to exploring that possibility.

Armstrong told the New Yorker, "I have caveated the end of the show, when I've talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there's another part of this world we could come back to if there was an appetite? Maybe there's something else that could be done that harnessed what's been good about the way we've worked on this."

Creatively, "Succession" may have opened up the door to more business world stories that feel Shakespearean in their depictions of drama and betrayal but don't necessarily include all or any of the Roys. And considering how much of a ratings hit "Succession" has been for HBO, it's hard to imagine that the network wouldn't be hungry for another project from Armstrong, let alone anything else set in the "Succession" universe. The Season 3 finale broke the series' record viewership, with millions watching on all platforms. We can only imagine those numbers will continue to rise when Season 4 runs.