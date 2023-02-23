Poker Face Nets An All-Time Ratings High For Peacock

What happens when two of Hollywood's brightest minds, each seemingly at the peak of their powers, combine their talents to create one singular series? How about when both of them are huge "Columbo" fans? The result is "Poker Face," Peacock's newest hit and the brainchild of Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne. Indeed, Johnson and Lyonne are on hot streaks. Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is so good as to possibly undo the scorn of bitter "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fans, and the filmmaker has a third "Knives Out" film in the works. Lyonne, meanwhile, has asserted herself as a television force to be reckoned with for her series "Russian Doll."

Johnson and Lyonne serve as executive producers on "Poker Face," which stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a gregarious, street-smart vagabond with a knack for sussing out the truth. The episodic series follows Cale as she travels around the country, encountering and solving mysterious deaths along the way. Johnson and Lyonne's "howcatchem" series is a critical hit, as well as a boon for Peacock.