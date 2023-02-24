Chicago Fire Fatigue? You Need To Give Fire Country A Try

Dick Wolf is more than just a man with a cool name. He's an absolute maverick when it comes to network procedural dramas, having created the "Law & Order," "FBI," and "One Chicago" universes. His shows launch franchises that encompass several spin-offs, most of which spawn multiple seasons that attract millions of viewers around the world. As of this writing, "Law & Order: SVU" is the longest-running primetime live-action series in the history of American television, and "Law & Order" isn't far behind it. But is his work too formulaic?

The "One Chicago" universe is also on its way to becoming an everlasting television juggernaut. "Chicago Fire" is currently 11 seasons deep and it continues to produce big numbers for NBC. At the same time, some viewers are of the opinion that "Chicago Fire" ain't so hot these days, and that can be chalked up to several factors, ranging from unexpected departures to repetitive storytelling.

Fortunately, there's one show out there that might reignite people's passion for firefighter-themed entertainment. "Fire Country" debuted on CBS last year and it's been a certified hit for the network. It's also the perfect remedy for viewers who've cooled on "Chicago Fire," but still want to watch a show that brings the flames.