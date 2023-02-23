Warrior Nun Almost Turned Into The Flying Nun When A Stunt Went Awry

For two seasons before its premature, and to some Halo Bearers, blasphemously unjust cancellation, Kristina Tonteri-Young portrayed the kind (and kind of badass) Sister Beatrice on Netflix's cult action series "Warrior Nun." Though she and her co-stars consistently made demon slaying look easy, some scenes involved a few close scrapes with injuries.

In an interview with film analyst and YouTuber AngeChats, Tonteri-Young got a chance to reveal her favorite behind-the-scenes gaffs, most of which occurred while filming stunts. "Obviously, there's one where I fell down in the aisles," she explains, listing injuries as though they were points on her resume. "Then, there was the one where I hit my head on the door which was closing, and I was too slow to get to it ... There's a bunch of them in the stunt sequences, where stuff just happens ... Like, you accidentally actually hit someone or someone accidentally almost hits you because you're still bewildered because so much is going on around you."

She chuckles with the host as she tries to remember each humorous mishap from the set until one memory enters her brain so clearly that she nearly gasps. "Oh my goodness... There is one..." she teases ominously. "One day, I will post the video of this. There is a video."