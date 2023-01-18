How Susan Sarandon Feels About Amanda Seyfried's Thelma & Louise Musical

Amanda Seyfried's career continues to soar, and she is racking up accolades this awards season thanks to her riveting portrayal of the Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Anne Holmes in Hulu's eight-episode drama, "The Dropout." In fact, Seyfried is fresh off her Golden Globe victory for best actress in a limited series, but that latest piece of hardware appears to be taking a backseat to a very popular 1991 road film.

Seyfried wasn't present to accept her Golden Globe in person, but the actor did post an explanation for her no-show (via Instagram). Seyfried revealed that she is in New York, and the actor is busy working on a big project. "I had to miss it because I am doing something that is magic and it's musical," she said. "So I'm finally getting to do something that I've never really done." And while Seyfried couldn't divulge any specifics, a musical adaptation of "Thelma and Louise" appears to be on the horizon (per Variety).

The film "Thelma and Louise" starred Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, but it's unclear which role Seyfried will play. Evan Rachel Wood will co-star alongside Seyfried, according to the same source, as the besties who must begrudgingly drive a 1966 Ford Thunderbird over the edge of the Grand Canyon to escape the law. And one of the film's titular stars has already chimed in about the motion picture's transformation into a Broadway production.