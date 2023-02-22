Jonathan Majors When He First Donned Ant-Man 3's Kang Suit: 'Now We're Kangin'

As soon as Jonathan Majors was introduced in the "Loki" Season 1 finale as He Who Remains — one of the less violent and more rational of the Kang variants – MCU fans knew that he was going to play a major role in Phases 5 and 6 going forward. Ever since "The Avengers: Endgame" wrapped up Thanos' (Josh Brolin) decade-long arc as the Mad Titan, fans were wondering who would be able to top supervillain Thanos, who had wiped out half the universe.

While promoting "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige answered that question, telling EW that "[Majors is] the highest-testing villain we've ever had in any of our friends and families [screenings]. That's really saying something with a movie like this. Even early on without the effects, Jonathan is his own effect."

While it's difficult to imagine the pressure on Majors knowing that he's essentially the MCU's main villain for the next several films, he seems to be taking it all in stride, even joking that after starring opposite "Sexiest Man Alive" Michael B. Jordan in "Creed III" and Paul Rudd in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," he feels he's at "the gateway to becoming the sexiest man alive" himself. Even so, his recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" suggests that he even felt the gravity of the moment when he first put on the Kang costume.