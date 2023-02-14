Jonathan Majors' Kang In Ant-Man 3 Tested Higher With Viewers Than Any Other MCU Villain

The Kang Dynasty looms, as does the arrival of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Actor Jonathan Majors has been tasked with becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad in Phases 5 and 6.

True, the actor has some gauntlet-sized fists to follow, but unlike Thanos (Josh Brolin), Major's Kang the Conqueror doesn't need the Infinity Stones to wreak havoc on the MCU. As dangerous as Kang might turn out to be when he squares off against Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in "Quantumania," Marvel fanatics haven't seen anything yet.

"This is not an 'Avengers' film," Majors told Deadline at the movie's Los Angeles premiere. "It's not as if Kang is going up against multiple Avengers, which we are looking forward to. He's going up against one. This particular Avenger, Scott Lang ... is, in my opinion, our most humble, our most human hero going up against essentially the biggest bad of the phase. You learn so much, and that chemistry begins to push the phase forward."

The initial response from critics doesn't seem too promising, though, and the early reviews have resulted in a rotten rating of 55%, at the time of this writing. Regardless, the fans of the MCU are more than ready to hail Kang's arrival.