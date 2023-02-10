Small Details You Missed In The Fast X Trailer

To quote a character from the works of the "Fast and Furious" franchise's biggest inspiration, "We come to it at last. The great battle of our time." The undeniably ridiculous but absolutely fantastic trailer for "Fast X" has arrived, giving us a glimpse into the final chapters of the Toretto family saga. Sure, there are cars, BBQs, and tight vests without a mark on them, but that's not what we're here for. We're here to see another threat linked to Dom's past try and exact his revenge by any wheels necessary, but are they going to do it?

Clocking in around 4 minutes of absolute pandemonium, "Fast X" looks like a wild trip down memory lane. Linking back to "Fast Five" by way of Jason Momoa's new big bad, the penultimate petrol-laced picture also appears to have nods to plenty of other iconic moments from a story that all began with stealing TV and DVD combos. Just why is Jason Momoa's character out to get Dom? What part does Brie Larson play in all this, and are two sworn enemies about to become the team-up of the year? Here's our breakdown of the details that caught our collective eye.