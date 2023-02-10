Small Details You Missed In The Fast X Trailer
To quote a character from the works of the "Fast and Furious" franchise's biggest inspiration, "We come to it at last. The great battle of our time." The undeniably ridiculous but absolutely fantastic trailer for "Fast X" has arrived, giving us a glimpse into the final chapters of the Toretto family saga. Sure, there are cars, BBQs, and tight vests without a mark on them, but that's not what we're here for. We're here to see another threat linked to Dom's past try and exact his revenge by any wheels necessary, but are they going to do it?
Clocking in around 4 minutes of absolute pandemonium, "Fast X" looks like a wild trip down memory lane. Linking back to "Fast Five" by way of Jason Momoa's new big bad, the penultimate petrol-laced picture also appears to have nods to plenty of other iconic moments from a story that all began with stealing TV and DVD combos. Just why is Jason Momoa's character out to get Dom? What part does Brie Larson play in all this, and are two sworn enemies about to become the team-up of the year? Here's our breakdown of the details that caught our collective eye.
It's still all about family
The new "Fast X" trailer may clock in at just under four minutes long, but that's still more than enough time for Vin Diesel's Dom and the rest of the crew to wax poetic about family for a while. All told, the word "family" is spoken on five occasions throughout the trailer — once by Dom, once by Dom's grandmother (played by Rita Moreno, no less), and thrice by Jason Momoa's antagonist Dante. That's a rate of more than one "family" per minute, for those keeping track.
All this talk of family especially tracks with the plot of "Fast X." The trailer suggests that the 10th mainline film in the franchise is going to be more about family than ever. Dante clearly has it out for Dom on a personal level, believing the racer to be responsible for the loss of his family. As such, it looks like Dom's own family will be the prime targets of the villain's revenge plot. One particularly alarming shot of the trailer sees Dom's son Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) once again getting kidnapped. "That's the problem with having such a big family," Dante sneers at Dom. "How do you choose the ones you save?"
Jason Momoa's connection to Fast Five
Besides the theme of family that is threaded throughout this brand new trailer for "Fast X," Jason Momoa's character of Dante tends to steal the show with his outrageous and vindictive behavior. From the very first moments of his appearance and voice over, one can tell that this new antagonist isn't one to be trifled with on account of his explosive acumen. However, it seems as if this Dante character is actually connected to events from "Fast Five," and may actually be related to the villain of that movie, the politician and drug-lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) in some form, which is highlighted by several scenes from that movie. This would help to explain why Dante is so focused on making sure that Dom (Vin Diesel) is made to suffer.
Speaking with Variety, Momoa explained how much he enjoyed working on "Fast X" and his time as a villain by saying, "Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I've been the good guy for a while. He's very sadistic and androgynous and he's a bit of a peacock... He's got a lot of issues, this guy. He's definitely got some daddy issues." How Dom and his chosen family respond to this new threat is sure to be the focus of "Fast X," and it will be fascinating to understand the motives of Dante and how it relates to the rest of the immensely popular franchise.
Dom and Jakob are on good terms after F9
In a twist that surprises no one, "Fast X" adds yet another villain-turned-ally to the Fast Saga, with John Cena's Jakob Toretto officially joining the family. He first appears at the 1:19 mark of the trailer, seemingly asking Dom what the plan is to deal with the team's new threat in Dante. While this is the only look fans get at Dom and Jakob's new relationship, it's worth noting that Jakob's tone indicates the brothers are on good terms after making amends at the end of "F9."
Fans also get a look at Jakob taking on a group of tactical soldiers. After combing through the shots of the trailer, it seems that someone, presumably Dante, sent the soldiers after Mia and Brian, Dom's son, but Jakob comes to the rescue. The soldiers are completely out of their league with Jakob, who shows off the Toretto family super strength by punching through doors and slamming the soldiers into the ground so hard they fall through to the floor below. It's abundantly clear that family ties run deep within the Toretto bloodline, as both Jakob and Dom will become superhumans to protect their own.
Alan Ritchson's blink and you'll miss it appearance
With Brie Larson and Jason Momoa joining the "Fast and Furious" franchise, it's easy to overlook the first appearance of Alan Ritchson as Agent Rimes. The trailer shows him getting ready to perform some tactical shooting, but it's unclear who his targets are.
Momoa is obviously the Big Bad, but the film's heroes have been known to rub law enforcement the wrong way in the past. Will they get into it with Rimes, or will he help them stop the bad guys? If the history of this franchise tells us anything, it's that both scenarios will happen.
Based on the little glimpse we have seen of Rimes so far, it seems that the character will fill a Hobbs-type role. The absence of Dwayne Johnson's no-nonsense agent has left a void in the franchise that still hasn't been filled yet, but Ritchson is a solid choice to lead the next wave of highly-trained cops into action. Furthermore, the "Jack Reacher" star is more than capable of playing a convincing action hero, so he should feel right at home in this franchise already.
Han and Shaw on speaking terms, surprisingly
If there's one thing that's become as consistent with the "Fast and Furious" franchise as cars and Coronas, it's old enemies patching things up and clinking bottles by the end of a heavily fuelled installment. Somehow, we managed to move on from the Shaw brothers, Owen and Deckard (Luke Evans and Jason Statham), causing bother for Dom and his family when they saved his son in "The Fate of the Furious." With that said, the air is still in need of clearing between two of the franchise's most iconic characters, and we might be getting some from what we've seen in the trailer.
Besides playing it safe with plenty of nods back to previous films, one of the biggest takeaways is seeing Deckard and Sung Kang's Han sharing the screen. They may look to be on speaking terms here, but the chances of them getting in a scrap to let off some long overdue steam beforehand has to happen, right? Sure, we're getting Dom bashing two helicopters together like oversized cymbals, but the people have waited too long for #JusticeforHan, and now we might be getting it. Honestly, is there anything these films can't do?
A Cipher sore eyes
For a saga that has never once attempted to hide its most bonkers story choices, the tale of Toretto has done the unthinkable in the final moments of this new trailer — it actually has us stumped over what's going on between Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron). If Dom playing tug of war with some helicopters had our jaws dropping, seeing the long-time villain wake up with Dominic's sweetheart has us scratching our chins and reaching a shocking theory. Are they...are they about to do a body swap?
It's become an unwritten rule after "Fast Five" that anything could happen in this science-defying series. We thought it reached a limit for a franchise that has sent two of its characters to space in a clapped-out Pontiac Fiero, as well as revealing our leading man had a brother he didn't mention for nine films. And yet, something about those final few seconds screams, "Face/Off," with both characters appearing like they're looking in a mirror, only...not. But is the same level of backyard science going to be used for this that turned Tyrese and Ludacris' characters into astronauts? Who is handling the procedure? Rita Ora? We can only wait and see.