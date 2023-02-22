Jonathan Majors 'Definitely Took Some Shots' At Michael B. Jordan In Creed III

Jonathan Majors is having a pretty, uh, major moment right now. In addition to being heralded as the best part of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and as a spiritual successor to Thanos as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Big Bad, Majors has been lighting up the press trail for his newest batch of films. The actor has been by all accounts delightful, having talked about everything from consuming 6,100 calories a day for "Magazine Dreams" to getting punched by Paul Rudd in "Quantumania." The actor even compared Rudd to his "Creed III" co-star, Michael B. Jordan, saying, "I think Paul Rudd hits in softer spots which hurts more ... and Mike hits harder. Mike hits hard" (via NME).

Of course, this is not to say that the Yale Drama grad can do no wrong. In fact, there may be a controversy on the horizon that threatens to break Majors fans' hearts. While filming "Creed III," Majors may have punched Michael B. Jordan.