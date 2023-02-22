David Spade Recalls Intense Stress On SNL That Made Him Violently Ill

As is indicated in its title, perennial sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" films in front of a live studio audience, meaning that its cast is not just under pressure to be funny, but to do so without the benefit of filming multiple takes. Given that these in-the-moment performances are not just for the live audience's benefit as in a typical staged sketch show, but broadcast to exponentially more viewers on TV, appearing on "SNL" is uniquely challenging for its performers, which occasionally shows.

For example, among a number of celebrities banned from "SNL" was legendary comic Andy Kauffman, whose boundary-pushing style apparently didn't connect with the majority of live viewers, leading to a stunt that legitimately resulted in his permanent departure. Meanwhile, former cast member Bill Hader once shared his "SNL" struggles in an interview, detailing how anxiety over his high-profile TV gig would cause him to experience a lack of sleep and panic attacks.

As it turns out, cast members from earlier eras too have struggled with the rigors of "Saturday Night Live," including David Spade, who recounted during a podcast conversation a day that he almost had to back out of an episode over a sudden illness.