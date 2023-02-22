You Season 4 Has Launched The Thriller's Entire Catalog To The Top Of Netflix

That unexpected "You" news came to light via a recent Variety piece examining viewership numbers of the programs in Netflix's current Top 10. And according to the numbers, streamers spent a staggering 64.06 hours watching love addict, serial killer, and stalker extraordinaire Joe Goldberg navigate the vicious world of England's super-wealthy and serial killers in the new season. If you can believe it, those numbers are actually down from the week prior, in which viewers reportedly devoted more than 92 million hours to the fourth season of "You."

Despite the drop, the new numbers were more than enough for the show to retain the title of Netflix's most-watched program for a second straight week. And with the back half of the season set to premiere on March 9, 2023, "You" will likely continue to be the talk of Netflix-land for the foreseeable future.

As noted, the arrival of the show's fourth season has indeed led to viewership spikes for every other season of "You," with Season 1 of the series even jumping up into the third spot with more than 22 million hours viewed. Seasons 3 and 2 of "You" slotted in at 9 and 10, respectively, boasting more than 15 million hours viewed themselves. If the numbers continue to add up, "You" will almost certainly become one of the precious few Netflix series to earn a fifth season renewal. That's not too shabby for what initially charted as a low-risk Lifetime Channel reclamation project.