Why Lightyear Failed At The Box Office, According To Pixar CCO Pete Docter

In a career-spanning interview with The Wrap, Pixar CCO Pete Docter gave his honest opinion on why "Lightyear" may have failed at the box office. He said, "We've done a lot of soul-searching about that because we all love the movie. We love the characters and the premise. I think probably what we've ended on in terms of what went wrong is that we asked too much of the audience." He suggested that audiences expected to see the other characters like Woody and Rex from the world of "Toy Story" in the film, and they didn't even get a toy story at all, leading to an audience interest disconnect. He continued, "And then we drop them into this science fiction film."

Docter even blamed the marketing as well and said, "Even if they've read the material in press, it was just a little too distant, both in concept, and I think in the way that characters were drawn, that they were portrayed. It was much more of a science fiction." He credited the film's director, Angus MacLane, for really stepping up to the task with the film and for wanting to make the world portrayed real for audiences. Docter continued, "But the characters in 'Toy Story' are much broader, and so I think there was a disconnect between what people wanted/expected and what we were giving to them."

"Lightyear" is presented as the sci-fi adventure film that Andy saw that inspired him to want the Buzz Lightyear toy. An opening scroll of text explains this at the beginning of the film, but it wasn't presented much in the marketing, leading audiences to be confused as to what the film really was.