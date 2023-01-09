Taylor Sheridan Already Has Plans For Yellowstone's Ending

It seems that every day, more and more people learn that "Yellowstone" is one of the most popular series on TV. The neo-Western secretly entered the scene in 2018, enlisting legendary actor Kevin Costner to lead the Dutton family into the frontier. The show revolves around the family as they deal with inter-family drama and their never-ending task of defending their land.

"Yellowstone" propelled creator Taylor Sheridan into the spotlight, making him a household name as well as one of the most successful modern showrunners in the industry. He's gone on to develop numerous spin-offs, expanding the world's lore and bringing in even more Hollywood A-listers. The first spin-off series, "1883," gave fans a look at how the Dutton family came to control their land, telling a complete story from beginning to end. "1923" is Sheridan's second spin-off — currently airing on Paramount+ — with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren playing their own Duttons. Again, Sheridan planned ahead, giving the show a definitive ending with a future Season 2.

It's easy to assume that Sheridan plans on continuing "Yellowstone" for as long as he can. Granted, the show is already in the midst of Season 5 and isn't showing any signs of slowing down, although some fans aren't pleased with it. However, fans shouldn't worry about the show continuing aimlessly while the writers search for an ending point, as Sheridan already has plans for the show's conclusion.