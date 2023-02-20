5-Year Gun Enhancement Charge Dropped In Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting Case

One of the biggest stories in the entertainment industry within the past year is, of course, the "Rust" shooting. In October of 2021, two people were shot on set of the film, "Rust," which was filming in New Mexico: director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who died, and director Joel Souza, who was injured. Alec Baldwin, who is the lead of the film as well as a producer, was the one holding the prop gun when the bullet discharged.

After an investigation, it was announced in January of 2023 that Baldwin and on-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would both be charged with manslaughter. "Rust" assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement on the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon and took a suspended sentence as well as six months of probation. No charges were made in relation to the shooting of Souza. Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement, "If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple."

All in all, the charge was reported to amount to five years in prison. However, it turns out that Baldwin won't be facing as serious a sentence as he would have, as prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge — here's what we know.