Disney Hits $1 Billion At The Global Box Office Just Two Months Into 2023

Disney has done an impressive job kicking things off in 2023 at the box office. On January 22, 2023, it was confirmed that "Avatar: The Way of Water" had officially crossed the $2 billion milestone, and just under a month later, the opening release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" towers over the previous two "Ant-Man" films. The combined showings of these two powerhouses, along with the international re-release of "Titanic," have allowed Disney to already enter the three-comma club just two months into the new year. According to Variety, the efforts between the House of Mouse's releases have earned $383 million domestically with another $900 million in the international markets, giving them a total of $1.283 billion.

That number is quite impressive for a number of reasons, mostly because Disney is just getting started in terms of movies that are on the way for 2023. Of the many films that will blow fans' minds in 2023, the studio has so many huge titles still to come out. Marvel has a few on the horizon with the long-awaited "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" debuting in May and then later in the year, worlds will collide with "The Marvels" in November. Other big summer releases include the remake of "The Little Mermaid," "Elementals" from Pixar, and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" from Lucasfilm. While there will most assuredly be plenty of competition from other franchises, it does seem very likely that the company is on its way back to the good old days at the box office, and could very well surpass the $4.9 billion they made in 2022.