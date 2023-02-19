Disney Hits $1 Billion At The Global Box Office Just Two Months Into 2023
While the global box office continues to struggle to return to its former pre-pandemic glory, the House of Mouse isn't wasting any time in 2023, as Disney crossed the billion-dollar mark much faster than anyone had probably suspected.
The studio has an abundance of beloved franchises in its wheelhouse, and over the years, they have found success at the box office countless times. To sum up their accomplishments in this area, all one had to do was look toward the coveted list of highest-grossing films of all time and notice how many of those champions of the big screen fall under the Disney banner. Star Wars, Marvel, and several animated flicks occupy real estate within the ranks of the top cinematic earners. Of course, Disney shows little signs of slowing down the trend of raking in stellar ticket sales, and as far as their theatrical efforts in 2023 are concerned, their plans for total box office domination appear to be ahead of schedule.
It's going to be a big year at the box office for the House of Mouse
Disney has done an impressive job kicking things off in 2023 at the box office. On January 22, 2023, it was confirmed that "Avatar: The Way of Water" had officially crossed the $2 billion milestone, and just under a month later, the opening release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" towers over the previous two "Ant-Man" films. The combined showings of these two powerhouses, along with the international re-release of "Titanic," have allowed Disney to already enter the three-comma club just two months into the new year. According to Variety, the efforts between the House of Mouse's releases have earned $383 million domestically with another $900 million in the international markets, giving them a total of $1.283 billion.
That number is quite impressive for a number of reasons, mostly because Disney is just getting started in terms of movies that are on the way for 2023. Of the many films that will blow fans' minds in 2023, the studio has so many huge titles still to come out. Marvel has a few on the horizon with the long-awaited "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" debuting in May and then later in the year, worlds will collide with "The Marvels" in November. Other big summer releases include the remake of "The Little Mermaid," "Elementals" from Pixar, and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" from Lucasfilm. While there will most assuredly be plenty of competition from other franchises, it does seem very likely that the company is on its way back to the good old days at the box office, and could very well surpass the $4.9 billion they made in 2022.