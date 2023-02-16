Rumor Report: Another Live-Action Hellboy Feature May Be In Development

Hellboy is a familiar name to comic book fans since the character made his debut in 1993. Created by Mike Mignola, who's been writing for the character since his inception, Hellboy is a half-human, half-demon with a special hand called the Right Hand Of Doom. Born in 1574, Hellboy appears on Earth in 1944, ultimately working with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, helping humans against supernatural and occult threats.

The character made the jump to live-action with the 2004 film "Hellboy," with Guillermo Del Toro at the helm as both writer and director. Ron Perlman took on the titular role in the film and its sequel, "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," which was released in 2008.

"Hellboy" was rebooted in 2019 in a new film of the same name, with "Stranger Things" star David Harbour taking over from Perlman in the main role and Neil Marshall and Andrew Cosby taking on directing and writing duties, respectively.

Now reports have emerged that the character is set to return to live action in a new incarnation. Here's what we know so far.