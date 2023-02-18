Milo Ventimiglia's 'Crooked Mouth' Helped Sylvester Stallone Realize He Was Right For The Role Of Rocky Jr.

The troubled relationship between Rocky Balboa and his son Robert was the beating heart of "Rocky Balboa" and came to a sweet conclusion in "Creed II." No matter how hard things got between the two, they always proved their love for one another in the end. But while the actors' chemistry helped audiences believe in their relationship, Sylvester Stallone apparently believes there's an aspect to Milo Ventimiglia's appearance that adds the perfect cherry on top.

In a recent interview with The View, Ventimiglia brought up the funny coincidence that Stallone noticed when they first met. "I think looking alike actually worked to my advantage in getting the role," "The Company You Keep" star explains. "I had a meeting with Sly ... and he said something and I started laughing and he goes, 'oh wow your lip it even hooks down like mine's does' ... " For Ventimiglia and Stallone, the odd resemblance was practically destiny, with Ventimiglia adding, " ... he found common ground in our crooked mouths and there we go."

While Rocky and Robert's story seems to have come to its close, that's far from the end of the franchise as a whole. "Creed III," the upcoming installment of both the "Rocky" and "Creed" series, will see Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed return to the ring and experience his own adventures in fatherhood.