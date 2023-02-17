Lilo & Stitch Is Getting A Live-Action Remake Starring Zach Galifianakis

Who knew taking beloved animated classics and turning them into live-action productions could be such a lucrative venture? Disney knew, that's who.

The studio has seen immense financial success with many of its recent live-action ventures, including "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," and the upcoming "The Little Mermaid." Disney seemingly has no plans to stop the good times from rolling, as it has several adaptations in the works, including "Snow White," which will star Rachel Zegler, as well as the sequel to 2019's "The Lion King," titled "Mufasa: The Lion King." Now, another remake can be added to the list.

Reports of a live-action "Lilo & Stitch" have been going around for a while now. Back in 2020, it was even reported that "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu would spearhead the effort, but it would appear that's fallen through. The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive report that a new "Lilo & Stitch" is, indeed, on the way, but it will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On." It's also going to star Zach Galifianakis in some capacity.