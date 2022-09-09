Disney Reveals The Release Window For Mufasa: The Lion King

"The Lion King" is among Disney's most legendary titles — a status it's unlikely to lose any time soon. The original 1994 animated feature remains beloved by virtually all who've given it a watch, and the remake that arrived in theaters in 2019 took in well over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It doesn't hurt that the franchise boasts several characters that have gone on to become pop culture icons, too. While names like Rafiki and Zazu certainly have their fans, Simba is undoubtedly the crown jewel of the IP.

Voiced by Matthew Broderick in the original and Donald Glover in the reboot, Simba has always stood as the face of "The Lion King." After all, his journey from a young, scared exile to the leader of his pride atop Pride Rock is at the core of the franchise, no matter the continuity in question. However, Simba's story can only be retold so many times, so it should come as no surprise that Disney plans to expand the scope of the "Lion King" canon by shining a spotlight on another immensely important character: Mufasa.

Yes, Simba's father, Mufasa, who instilled in him lessons of leadership and responsibility, will star in his own prequel movie. Here's what we know about it so far and when we can expect to check it out.