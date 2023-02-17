Todd McFarlane Provides Comprehensive Spawn Movie Update, Including Jamie Foxx's Status

Todd MacFarlane's "Spawn" comics have been going strong since the 1990s, but Image Comics' resident demonic mercenary hasn't had the best experiences on the screen. The 1997 live-action "Spawn" movie starring Michael Jai White was critically lambasted at the time, though it has since found some fans among connoisseurs of B-grade action-horror. "Spawn: The Animated Series," meanwhile, was very well-received, but it was quite short-lived. Needless to say, a new adaptation is long overdue.

Fortunately, what's old eventually becomes new again, especially when it comes to Hollywood and superhero properties. A "Spawn" reboot has been in development since 2016 with Jamie Foxx attached to play Al Simmons and his supernatural alter ego. At the time, MacFarlane promised that the "Spawn" reboot will be "dark and scary," making it more in line with the source material.

Furthermore, it was announced last year that Scott Silver ("Joker") and Malcolm Spellman ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") had been hired to write a script for the long-gestating film. With that in mind, what's the current status of the project, and is Foxx still up for playing the title character?