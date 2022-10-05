Here's Where You Can Watch Every Episode Of Todd MacFarlane's Spawn Series
In 1992, Todd MacFarlane decided to gamble on himself. Fed up with working for Marvel and DC, the artist and writer formed an alliance with other talented comic book creators to found Image Comics. Fortunately, the gamble paid off as the upstart publisher found success early on thanks to the horror-action series "Spawn," which soon caught the attention of television executives, filmmakers, and other influential people in media.
When most people think of "Spawn" on the screen, chances are they recall the ill-fated live-action movie starring Michael Jai White as the titular demonic vigilante. While many regard the film as a fun slice of '90s superhero schlock, it didn't give "Spawn" fans the adaptation they were looking for. "Spawn" fans wanted more horror and grit. Fortunately, this was the '90s, a time when tie-in cartoons were regularly released to complement big blockbusters.
HBO produced a "Spawn" animated series that captured the darkness, violence, and complexities of the source material. "Todd MacFarlane's Spawn" aired for three seasons in the late '90s, with the voice of Keith David bringing the title character to life. It's a series that's begging to be rediscovered, but at least it's available to stream as of this writing.
Todd MacFarlane's Spawn TV series dwells in the shadows of HBO Max
Everyone owes it to themselves to experience the demonic joys of "Todd MacFarlane's Spawn" at least once. However, the action-horror series isn't the most accessible show to watch at home. All three seasons are available on DVD, but few digital outlets are carrying the series in the United States for the time being.
Of course, this is probably due to the fact that "Todd MacFarlane's Spawn" is an HBO series and the network has its own streaming service. With that in mind, HBO Max subscribers will be pleased to know that every episode of the animated "Spawn" adaptation is currently available on the streaming service.
If you aren't based in the United States, you might be able to find some episodes elsewhere. In the United Kingdom, for example, an SD version of "Todd MacFarlane's Spawn" is available to purchase on Amazon.