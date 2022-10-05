Here's Where You Can Watch Every Episode Of Todd MacFarlane's Spawn Series

In 1992, Todd MacFarlane decided to gamble on himself. Fed up with working for Marvel and DC, the artist and writer formed an alliance with other talented comic book creators to found Image Comics. Fortunately, the gamble paid off as the upstart publisher found success early on thanks to the horror-action series "Spawn," which soon caught the attention of television executives, filmmakers, and other influential people in media.

When most people think of "Spawn" on the screen, chances are they recall the ill-fated live-action movie starring Michael Jai White as the titular demonic vigilante. While many regard the film as a fun slice of '90s superhero schlock, it didn't give "Spawn" fans the adaptation they were looking for. "Spawn" fans wanted more horror and grit. Fortunately, this was the '90s, a time when tie-in cartoons were regularly released to complement big blockbusters.

HBO produced a "Spawn" animated series that captured the darkness, violence, and complexities of the source material. "Todd MacFarlane's Spawn" aired for three seasons in the late '90s, with the voice of Keith David bringing the title character to life. It's a series that's begging to be rediscovered, but at least it's available to stream as of this writing.