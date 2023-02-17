Liam Neeson Says He's Not Interested In Playing Qui-Gon Jinn Again
As far as "Star Wars" legacies go, Liam Neeson's is arguably one of the franchise's trickiest. After all, the actor is the very picture of the virtuous, noble-hearted Jedi for an entire generation of "Star Wars" fans. The rub, of course, is that Neeson earned that rep for playing Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," which is still regarded by many galaxy diehards — fairly or not — as one of the weakest offerings in the entire "Star Wars" franchise.
Despite Qui-Gon's shocking death in that trilogy-opening effort, the character remains a favorite of "Star Wars" fandom. Neeson himself has kept those fans sated over the years by occasionally reprising the role via voice work on the animated program "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and with a brief cameo in the live-action "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. As recently as 2022, the actor has indeed claimed he'd be open to playing Qui-Gon Jinn in a spin-off project, assuming said project was produced for theatrical release. Later that year, Neeson even returned to voice the character for an episode of the Disney+ animated series "Tales of the Jedi."
It seems, however, things have cooled considerably for Neeson on the "Star Wars" front of late. During a recent television appearance, the actor admitted he's no longer interested in playing in the galaxy far, far away.
Seems the Force is no longer strong with the man behind Qui-Gon Jinn
Liam Neeson made that abundantly clear while promoting his new film "Marlowe" on the popular Bravo talk show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." He did so in answer to a "Star Wars" fan who'd dialed in via video chat to ask about a potential return as Qui-Gon Jinn. During the question, Neeson was visibly flustered by the mere mention of his "Obi-Wan Kenobi" cameo and promptly shut down any perceived interest in returning for a spin-off reprisal, bluntly replying, "No. I'm not [interested]."
Explaining his change of heart, Neeson said he believes the glut of "Star Wars"-related streamers are zapping the magic right out of the franchise. "There's so many spin-offs of 'Star Wars,' it's diluting it to me," he said, adding, "and it's taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way, ya know?" The fan appeared to be begrudgingly accepting of Neeson's stance. And as bummed as many "Star Wars" devotees will surely be to hear it, it's not difficult to see where Neeson is coming from, as Disney+ has been cranking out "Star Wars" streaming projects at a fairly steady clip in the last couple of years.
With The Mouse House tapping the breaks on its Marvel Studios output, one has to imagine it'll be equally careful with "Star Wars" product moving forward as well. Whatever the case, "Star Wars" fans can officially cross a Qui-Gon Jinn project off their wish list, 'cause Liam Neeson clearly isn't having it.