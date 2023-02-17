Liam Neeson Says He's Not Interested In Playing Qui-Gon Jinn Again

As far as "Star Wars" legacies go, Liam Neeson's is arguably one of the franchise's trickiest. After all, the actor is the very picture of the virtuous, noble-hearted Jedi for an entire generation of "Star Wars" fans. The rub, of course, is that Neeson earned that rep for playing Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," which is still regarded by many galaxy diehards — fairly or not — as one of the weakest offerings in the entire "Star Wars" franchise.

Despite Qui-Gon's shocking death in that trilogy-opening effort, the character remains a favorite of "Star Wars" fandom. Neeson himself has kept those fans sated over the years by occasionally reprising the role via voice work on the animated program "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and with a brief cameo in the live-action "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. As recently as 2022, the actor has indeed claimed he'd be open to playing Qui-Gon Jinn in a spin-off project, assuming said project was produced for theatrical release. Later that year, Neeson even returned to voice the character for an episode of the Disney+ animated series "Tales of the Jedi."

It seems, however, things have cooled considerably for Neeson on the "Star Wars" front of late. During a recent television appearance, the actor admitted he's no longer interested in playing in the galaxy far, far away.