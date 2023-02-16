Demi Moore's Update On Bruce Willis' Condition Draws Outpouring Of Love From Fans

Bruce Willis is a one-of-a-kind Hollywood talent whose memorable roles in "Moonlighting," "Die Hard," and "The Sixth Sense" just scratch the surface of an incomparable career spanning over 40 years in show business. Sadly, Willis was forced to retire in 2022 from his work in television and film when he was diagnosed with aphasia, and his ex-wife Demi Moore — a talented thespian in her own right — has recently taken to social media to give an update on Willis' medical condition.

"Bruce's condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: Frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," Moore posted on her Instagram account. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Willis is fortunate enough to be a gentleman blessed with both a wonderful professional and personal life. The actor has a total of five children — three of them with Moore. The love felt for Willis far transcends his family, though, and the fans took to Instagram to offer their support for the actor, too.