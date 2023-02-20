MCU Characters Who Will Certainly Die In The Multiverse Saga - Looper Staff Predicts

Look. Just listen. I don't like this anymore than you do. It is a truth universally acknowledged that Florence Pugh, sometimes dubbed "Miss Flo" by her friends and enemies alike, is an international treasure. She makes marmalade! She made Amy March — the original anti-hero — into a fully realized and even relatable character! She had to put up with "Don't Worry Darling," for God's sake! I do think she'll probably get killed off in Phase 5, though, and I think that for a deeply cynical reason.

When the MCU kicked off in 2008 and stacked its original cast of Avengers, some of those actors were staging comebacks, some were relative newcomers, and some were fairly established. It's been over a decade, and now, the MCU is made up of... let me check my notes... 8 million different projects. Unless they hold an open casting call for every single part in every single project, Feige and his motley crew have to start dipping into the well of extremely established prestige actors, and dip they have. I very nearly picked Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa for this list as well as Kathryn Hahn's Agatha, and though I went with Pugh, my rationale was the same for all three: none of these in-demand powerhouse performers are going to toil away in the MCU and watch other projects fall by the wayside while they remain under contract. Elizabeth Olsen has admited that her time in the MCU has stopped her from taking parts she wanted, and while there's obviously money in the MCU, let's be honest. All these people are rich already anyway.

Florence Pugh is young, talented, and has years of career triumphs ahead of her; that's why I think they'll kill Yelena off sooner rather than later. Plus, let's not forget that like her late "sister," she can't have babies, which is apparently a cardinal sin within the MCU... so good riddance, I guess!