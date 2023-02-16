Paramount+ Joins The Club Of Increasing Monthly Subscription Costs

Unfortunately, it's seeming increasingly likely that we may someday soon look back on the era of the late 2010s to early 2020s as a halcyon age of affordable streaming platforms. Now that media companies have gotten us all hooked on the convenience and entertainment of their online streaming platforms, the inevitable jacking up of prices has followed, and now it's being reported that Paramount+ will be among those increasing their monthly price.

The news comes as the streamer has had a good few months, thanks to such hits as "Top Gun: Maverick," the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," and NFL games, but despite hitting an impressive 77 million subscribers, it's also some $575 million in the red. It doesn't take an economics degree to figure out that that means Paramount is going to try to squeeze some additional revenue out of all those subscribers — and the easiest way to do that is by incremental price increases for access to the platform.