Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Trailer Is Here To Destroy Your Childhood

Before we get into the oh-so gruesome sights in the "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" trailer, a little set-up might be in order as longtime Pooh friends might be confused by the "tubby little cubby all stuffed with honey" becoming a blood-thirsty psycho killer. As "Blood and Honey" helmer Rhys Frake-Waterfield explained to Variety, Christopher Robin has long left his 100 Acre Woods days behind, leaving Pooh and pals to survive on their own. As the director notes, "Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral ... they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey."

Judging from the "Blood and Honey" trailer, they find prey aplenty, beginning with Christopher Robin (Nikolay Leon) and his gal pal Mary (Paula Coiz), who meet a morbid end when Pooh's former bestie returns to his 100 Acre haunt to introduce his old pals to his soon-to-be bride. We next meet a group of ladies who've rented a posh house near those very woods for a girls' weekend. Smelling a feast, Pooh and Piglet — played by Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell behind masks that likely convey all too clearly the film's likely budgetary restrictions — are quickly on the hunt, with "Blood and Honey" turning into a full-on slasher meets cabin in the woods meets home-invasion nightmare.

The first glimpses of that nightmare will no doubt turn a few heads and probably a few stomachs as well. It also leaves zero doubt as to exactly what "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" is. And if that's your thing, it's not to be missed.