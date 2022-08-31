Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Trailer Is Here To Destroy Your Childhood
As the film industry cranks out sequels, reboots, and re-imaginings, it should be crystal clear to one and all that nothing is sacred these days. If you're looking for irrefutable proof of that fact, we'd kindly point you in the direction of the new "Winnie-the-Pooh" movie. Yes, a new "Winnie-the-Pooh" flick is on the way, but it's safe to assume Disney is keeping their distance from this upcoming adaptation that finds horror-loving filmmakers taking full advantage of the "Pooh" back catalog hitting the Public Domain (per The Washington Post). To be clear, if you hold cherished childhood memories of Pooh's adventures with Christopher Robin and friends in The 100 Acre Wood, you should probably keep your distance, too.
We are, in fact, using the term "adaptation" loosely as "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" is hardly a tale ripped from the pages of the beloved literary works of A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard. As Variety reported, this twisted take on that family-friendly source material instead pits the honey-loving Pooh Bear and his once pint-sized pal Piglet as feral monsters on a blood-thirsty rampage. That synopsis peaked an understandably morbid bit of curiosity from slasher lovers when "Blood and Honey" was announced. And that curiosity has surely been even further peaked with the arrival of the film's childhood-slaying first official trailer.
The Blood and Honey trailer is every bit as bonkers as you might imagine
Before we get into the oh-so gruesome sights in the "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" trailer, a little set-up might be in order as longtime Pooh friends might be confused by the "tubby little cubby all stuffed with honey" becoming a blood-thirsty psycho killer. As "Blood and Honey" helmer Rhys Frake-Waterfield explained to Variety, Christopher Robin has long left his 100 Acre Woods days behind, leaving Pooh and pals to survive on their own. As the director notes, "Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral ... they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey."
Judging from the "Blood and Honey" trailer, they find prey aplenty, beginning with Christopher Robin (Nikolay Leon) and his gal pal Mary (Paula Coiz), who meet a morbid end when Pooh's former bestie returns to his 100 Acre haunt to introduce his old pals to his soon-to-be bride. We next meet a group of ladies who've rented a posh house near those very woods for a girls' weekend. Smelling a feast, Pooh and Piglet — played by Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell behind masks that likely convey all too clearly the film's likely budgetary restrictions — are quickly on the hunt, with "Blood and Honey" turning into a full-on slasher meets cabin in the woods meets home-invasion nightmare.
The first glimpses of that nightmare will no doubt turn a few heads and probably a few stomachs as well. It also leaves zero doubt as to exactly what "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" is. And if that's your thing, it's not to be missed.