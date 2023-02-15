Playing Ernest In We Have A Ghost 'Scared' David Harbour Because Of His Lack Of Dialogue

Throughout his time in Hollywood, David Harbour has tried his hand at a wide array of roles. From comic book adaptations like "Suicide Squad," "Hellboy" (which went horribly wrong), and "Black Widow" to the Christmas action-comedy "Violent Night," he has proven a multi-faceted talent in front of the camera. Harbour has also become a collaborator with streaming giant Netflix, most famously featuring on the hit series "Stranger Things" as fan favorite Jim Hopper. Next up, he's taking a prominent role in the Netflix original film "We Have a Ghost," courtesy of director Christopher Landon.

Alongside the likes of Jennifer Coolidge and Anthony Mackie, David Harbour will appear in "We Have a Ghost" in the role of Ernest: a ghost with a mysterious past who becomes internet famous thanks to his new and still living friend, Kevin (Jahi Di'Allo Winston). Throughout the film, Ernest doesn't speak, likely due to the fact that he lost some parts of his humanity in the process of becoming a ghost. While this may not seem like much of an acting challenge from the outside looking in, Harbour seems inclined to disagree.

David Harbour himself admitted that Ernest's lack of dialogue in "We Have a Ghost" made playing the character a surprisingly scary experience.