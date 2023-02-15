Keanu Reeves Has A Clause In His Contracts Prohibiting Unapproved Digital Alteration Of His Performances

Without visual effects, movies like "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" would be impossible to realize. It's a fine line between digital alteration and deepfakes, a gray area that Keanu Reeves doesn't care to venture into. Ahead of the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4," Reeves and director Chad Stahelski sat down with Wired to touch on their commitment to not overdoing it with VFX. In the interview, Reeves admitted to having a clause in his contracts that prevents the digital alteration of his performances without his permission, though that wasn't always the case.

"I don't mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit," Reeves said. "But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the '90s, I had a performance changed. They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, 'Huh?!' It was like, I don't even have to be here." He continued to elaborate after the interviewer brought up Bruce Willis' appearance in a deepfake Russian commercial. "What's frustrating about that is you lose your agency. When you give a performance in a film, you know you're going to be edited, but you're participating in that. If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view," Reeves explained.

The choice only confirms that Reeves is extremely dedicated to his craft. As technology continues to advance, it will be interesting to see whether he ever changes his mind.