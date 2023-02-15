Paul Rudd's Rejected Villain Idea For Ant-Man 2 Seems Like A Mistake From Marvel Studios

On February 14, reviews for the third Marvel Cinematic Universe "Ant-Man" movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," began circulating online. As it turns out, many reviews for "Quantumania" describe it as an altogether flawed entry in the ever-expanding MCU. Chief among issues critics are highlighting is the fact that its principal goal seems to be to set up future Marvel storylines, rather than tell a quality story within its own confines. In fact, reviews for the film are negative enough that "Quantumania" secured the second-lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the MCU's history.

Naturally, in the lead-up to the "Quantumania" premiere, star Paul Rudd was plenty active in the media promoting his latest vehicle. Rudd, of course, is a naturally funny guy, so many of his "Quantumania" interviews consist of more than just standard conversation. For example, in an interview with Looper's sister site Mashed, Rudd shared that he thinks ants would enjoy Heineken beer, momentarily taking seriously the zany premise of a commercial he filmed for the Super Bowl.

On a podcast, Rudd likewise revealed an idea for a villain he proposed during the making of "Ant-Man 2," and while it's avant-garde by MCU standards, it seems like Marvel Studios may have made a mistake by not bringing it to fruition.