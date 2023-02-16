Forget The Oscars And Golden Globes, The Best Award Show Is The One No One Watches

For centuries now, the Academy Awards have been viewed as the undisputed pinnacle of movie judgment, but to consider them as such overlooks one huge thing: their categories are still really limited. The Academy annually awards a ton of tech categories — sound, editing, and so on and so forth — as well as the big guns like Best Picture and the acting categories, but the Screen Actors Guild has a few more categories... and honestly? They make a lot more sense when it comes to moviemaking.

The two biggest differences between the SAG Awards and the Academy when it comes to the film categories – because, of course, the Academy does not recognize television while the SAG does — are that the guild awards stunt work and ensembles of motion pictures rather than the picture as a whole. Taken at face value, the latter definitely makes sense; it's an actors' award, after all. That said, best picture at the Oscars means that the producers win the actual award, not the actors, which kind of just stinks. Replacing best picture definitely isn't on the table, but what about adding an award for best ensembles?

That brings us back to stunts, which should absolutely be recognized by the Academy. Not only is good stunt work an incredible feat that deserves awards alongside acting, but it would also make watching the Oscars way more fun if, say, Tom Cruise could take home a little gold man for the stunts he insists on performing himself. Until the Academy figures this out, we'll have to settle for them crowning Ke Huy Quan this year, who spent years in stunts before returning to the industry in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

This year's SAG Awards will take place on February 26 and will stream on Netflix's YouTube channel, so tune in if you want to have way more fun watching these than you will watching the Oscars.